Ukrainian Police Working To Identify Hostage-Taker In Lutsk - Deputy Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Ukrainian Police Working to Identify Hostage-Taker in Lutsk - Deputy Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Ukrainian police are making effort to identify the hostage-taker in the northwestern city of Lutsk, he called the police and said his name was Maskim Plokhoy (translates as "Bad"), Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an armed man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the center of Lutsk. According to the head of the regional police, the attacker has not put forward any demands but is expressing his dissatisfaction with "the system" on Twitter.

"The person who took hostages made a phone call to the police at 9.25 [a.m. local time, 06:25 GMT] and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy. We have found online a book "A criminal's philosophy", penned by Maksim Plokhoy and describing the author's staying in places of confinement and his mindset," Herashchenko wrote on Facebook, adding that the malefactor told the police that a mine was planted in the bus.

Ukrainian interior minister is now heading to Lutsk to coordinate the police action, Herashchenko added.

The police does not have any information about injuries. A source in the Lutsk police headquarters told RIA Novosti that a criminal probe had already been initiated.

"Shots were heard, the bus is damaged. Police operation 'Hostage' is underway, and the Ukrainian Security Service has introduced a plan dubbed 'Boomerang'. Everything is done to settle the situation and avoid victims. I keep the situation under personal control," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

