Ukrainian, Polish ministers meet over trucker border protest

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Thursday that he had met with his newly appointed counterpart in Poland to discuss a cargo blockage on their shared border by Polish truckers.

The truckers have been blocking the border for over a month to demand the reintroduction of restrictions to enter the European Union for their Ukrainian competitors.

"We held the first meeting with the newly appointed minister of infrastructure of Poland Dariusz Klimczak in Warsaw," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

It added in separate comments to AFP that the meeting had taken place one day earlier.