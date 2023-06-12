Ukrainian, Polish Presidents Hold Talks to Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he had a conversation with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and discussed, among other things, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We ended a late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda. We discussed our expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of the alliance's strong steps on security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy is grateful to Poland and its president for their support in strengthening the Ukrainian defense, as well as for a "strong and firm position.

The Ukrainian president added that he also discussed with Duda the further needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In April, Duda said that his country was the third-largest provider of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, Warsaw has sent Kiev weapons and military vehicles worth more than 1% of Poland's GDP, which is around $7 billion, as its authorities claim. Later, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon said that Poland intended to become a hub where funds would be collected for the restoration of Ukraine