UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents Hold Talks To Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents Hold Talks to Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he had a conversation with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and discussed, among other things, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We ended a late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda. We discussed our expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of the alliance's strong steps on security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy is grateful to Poland and its president for their support in strengthening the Ukrainian defense, as well as for a "strong and firm position.

"

The Ukrainian president added that he also discussed with Duda the further needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In April, Duda said that his country was the third-largest provider of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, Warsaw has sent Kiev weapons and military vehicles worth more than 1% of Poland's GDP, which is around $7 billion, as its authorities claim. Later, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon said that Poland intended to become a hub where funds would be collected for the restoration of Ukraine

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vilnius Warsaw Kiev Alliance United Kingdom Poland United States Hub February April Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

8 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

9 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

11 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

13 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.