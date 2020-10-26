(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to wait for a European vaccine against the coronavirus is "insane" in light of Moscow's readiness to supply Ukraine with Sputnik V, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Medvedchuk, said that the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus exists, but Kiev should file the relevant request. Medveduck said that he had tested the vaccine on himself. At the same time, Zelenskyy said that politicians who got vaccinated with Sputnik V should not be trusted and the country should wait for a "real vaccine" from the European Union.

"Why should our people participate in the experiments of some foreigners, if there are those who have already conducted two phases of testing, have confirmed the possibility of using the vaccine and are ready to provide it? .

.. This situation demonstrates that Zelenskyy's and his team's actions are insane," Medvedchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Sputnik V, created by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials.

Ukraine, like many other European countries, has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases throughout October ” a single-day record of over 7,500 cases was confirmed last week. To date, the country has confirmed nearly 349,000 cases, including over 142,000 recoveries and 1,029 deaths.