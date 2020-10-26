UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Politician Says Zelenskyy's Decision To Wait For European COVID Vaccine 'Insane'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Ukrainian Politician Says Zelenskyy's Decision to Wait for European COVID Vaccine 'Insane'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to wait for a European vaccine against the coronavirus is "insane" in light of Moscow's readiness to supply Ukraine with Sputnik V, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Medvedchuk, said that the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus exists, but Kiev should file the relevant request. Medveduck said that he had tested the vaccine on himself. At the same time, Zelenskyy said that politicians who got vaccinated with Sputnik V should not be trusted and the country should wait for a "real vaccine" from the European Union.

"Why should our people participate in the experiments of some foreigners, if there are those who have already conducted two phases of testing, have confirmed the possibility of using the vaccine and are ready to provide it? .

.. This situation demonstrates that Zelenskyy's and his team's actions are insane," Medvedchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Sputnik V, created by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials.

Ukraine, like many other European countries, has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases throughout October ” a single-day record of over 7,500 cases was confirmed last week. To date, the country has confirmed nearly 349,000 cases, including over 142,000 recoveries and 1,029 deaths.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook European Union Vladimir Putin Same Kiev October From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Helping Handâ€™ initiative implements variou ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

41 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

55 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.