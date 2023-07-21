Ukrainian Port Objects Located at Site for Western Weapons Deliveries - Russian UN Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian port infrastructure is located at a site for Western weapons replenishment for the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ukrainian port infrastructure is located at a site for Western weapons replenishment for the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"In its (Ukrainian) Black Sea ports, there were human resources of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and manpower as well as foreign mercenaries deployed in that area. With the end of the deal, we have an opportunity to address the situation that Ukrainian infrastructure is located there as a place of deployment for replenishment of Ukrainian forces with Western weapons," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.