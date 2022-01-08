UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Presidency Says French, German Officials Due in Kiev for Talks Soon

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The German chancellor's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and the French president's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne will come to Kiev for talks next week, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said Saturday.

"We agreed to continue coordinating our actions in the current context... My colleagues from France and Germany...

will come to Kiev next week," Andriy Yermak wrote on Facebook.

He said he had also spoken to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried about security on Ukrainian borders.

The advisers, whose leaders have been mediating a peace process in eastern Ukraine together with Russia  in the so-called Normandy format, came to Moscow on Thursday for a meeting with Russian presidential administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak.

