Ukrainian President Addresses European Parliament, Thanks EU for Support During Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed a special plenary session of the European Parliament and thanked the bloc for its support for Kiev.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels where he is also participating in the EU summit from February 9-10.

"Europe is lucky that in the biggest parliament in Europe, a principled and energized approach enjoys an absolute majority. Our Europe gives the world a European way of life, style of life, rules of life. It is when each and everyone is valuable and when states strive to be social and society strives to be open. When borders are not violated and people believe in future," Zelenskyy said.

In his speech, Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its efforts to help Ukraine and joint struggle for a "free and independent Europe."

The Ukrainian president also stated that his country was coming closer to the accession to the EU and expressed confidence that Kiev would be a EU member in future.

Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.