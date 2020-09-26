Ukrainian President Announces EU-Ukraine to Take Place October 6 in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that the 22nd EU-Ukraine summit would take place in Brussels on October 6 rather than the earlier announced October 1

"In our call with [European Council President] @CharlesMichel we agreed to meet in Brussels on 6 October for the 22nd #EUUkraine Summit," Zelensky said in a tweet.

No mention was made as to whether the rescheduling came as a result of Friday's military plane crash which killed 26 people in Ukraine.