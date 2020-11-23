UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Appoints Ambassador To Paris As Permanent Representative To UNESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday ruled in a decree that Ukraine's ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, would also serve as the country's Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

"To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the French Republic Omelchenko Vadym Volodymyrovych as the permanent representative of Ukraine to UNESCO concurrently," the decree read.

Omelchenko, 57, took his post in June, replacing the previous ambassador and representative to UNESCO Oleh Shamshur.

He is known as an honored lawyer of Ukraine, as well as the founder and president of the Gorshenin Institute, specializing in sociological research.

