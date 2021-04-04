UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Approves Development Of COVID-19 National Vaccination Plan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Ukrainian President Approves Development of COVID-19 National Vaccination Plan

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the development of a national deployment plan for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press statement issued on Sunday.

According to his press service, Zelenskyy signed a decree that put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDCU) of April 2 on the national vaccination plan.

"In line with the decision of the NSDCU, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the development and approval of a national plan for vaccination against COVID-19 within seven days, taking into account the best international experience. In particular, the minimum required monthly number of vaccinations should be established, and the sources and timing of delivery of vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 should be determined," the statement said.

It is noted that the goal of the planned vaccination campaign is to inoculate the majority of the adult population of Ukraine by December to reach herd immunity.

According to the statement, the government should intensify negotiations with manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines and attract international assistance to implement the vaccination campaign.

In early March, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive was unacceptably slow in Ukraine.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Ukraine on February 14, a day after the first batch of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was delivered to the country. It is the only COVID-19 vaccine used in Ukraine at the moment. On March 25, an aircraft with the first batch of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac arrived in Ukraine. The country's chief sanitary doctor said that CoronaVac could enter circulation after 10 days of laboratory quality control.

