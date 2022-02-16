Ukrainian President Approves New National Security Strategy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday approved a new national security strategy, which labels Russia as a source of "threat."

The document outlines "actual and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine, and directions and goals of the national security policy." Russia is listed as one such threat.

"The Russian Federation continues to conduct a hybrid war in order to carry out its strategic goals in Ukraine, including compromising Ukrainian statehood, and systematically applies political, economic, information-psychological and other measures, as well as cyberattacks," the order, published on the Ukrainian president's website, read, adding that Russia "stirs up discord, provokes conflicts and undermines social unity."

The new strategy is based on the December 30, 2021 decision of the Ukrainian council of national security and will apply until 2025.