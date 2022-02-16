UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Approves New National Security Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Ukrainian President Approves New National Security Strategy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday approved a new national security strategy, which labels Russia as a source of "threat."

The document outlines "actual and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine, and directions and goals of the national security policy." Russia is listed as one such threat.

"The Russian Federation continues to conduct a hybrid war in order to carry out its strategic goals in Ukraine, including compromising Ukrainian statehood, and systematically applies political, economic, information-psychological and other measures, as well as cyberattacks," the order, published on the Ukrainian president's website, read, adding that Russia "stirs up discord, provokes conflicts and undermines social unity."

The new strategy is based on the December 30, 2021 decision of the Ukrainian council of national security and will apply until 2025.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

7 minutes ago
 Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less ..

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

49 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Respon ..

Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

49 minutes ago
 Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early fo ..

Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Bid ..

51 minutes ago
 Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Mi ..

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

51 minutes ago
 Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat ..

Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat of Russian Invasion - EU Lawma ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>