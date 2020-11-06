UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Arrives In Luhansk Region On Working Visit - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Ukrainian President Arrives in Luhansk Region on Working Visit - Press Service

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the president's press service reported on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the president's press service reported on Friday.

In October, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to open two new border checkpoints in western Ukrainian settlements of Shchastya and Zolote after November 10.

"Zelenskyy has arrived in Luhansk Region on a working visit.

The head of the state will meet with military personnel who are deployed at the frontline," the press service said.

In 2015, Ukraine implemented border control with the unrecognized republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, which declared their independence in 2014. The Ukrainian citizens may enter or exit the self-proclaimed republics only through the border checkpoints. Last summer, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that the blockade would cause a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Visit Luhansk Donetsk Independence May October November Border 2015

Recent Stories

APRA welcomes nomination of Athar Chawla for FPCCI ..

1 minute ago

Modi's aggressive policies posing serious threat t ..

1 minute ago

Two die, four injure in Quetta clash

1 minute ago

Pakistan envoy urges I'ntl community to play role ..

1 minute ago

EU Adds 8 More Syrian Ministers to Bloc's Sanction ..

6 minutes ago

Minsk to Respond to Canada's New Sanctions - Forei ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.