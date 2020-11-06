Ukrainian President Arrives in Luhansk Region on Working Visit - Press Service

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the president's press service reported on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the president's press service reported on Friday.

In October, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to open two new border checkpoints in western Ukrainian settlements of Shchastya and Zolote after November 10.

"Zelenskyy has arrived in Luhansk Region on a working visit.

The head of the state will meet with military personnel who are deployed at the frontline," the press service said.

In 2015, Ukraine implemented border control with the unrecognized republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, which declared their independence in 2014. The Ukrainian citizens may enter or exit the self-proclaimed republics only through the border checkpoints. Last summer, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that the blockade would cause a humanitarian crisis in the region.