Ukrainian President Assembles Security Officials Ahead Of Normandy Format Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Ukrainian President Assembles Security Officials Ahead of Normandy Format Summit

The Ukrainian president called an extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday ahead of the Normandy Format summit in Paris, his press office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Ukrainian president called an extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday ahead of the Normandy Format summit in Paris, his press office said.

"On the eve of the Normandy Format summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council," the announcement read.

The agenda of the plenary meeting held behind closed doors was not disclosed.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will convene in Paris on Monday in a bid to revive peace process in eastern Ukraine. They first met in this format, dubbed the Normandy Format, on the sidelines of the WWII Allied landings anniversary in 2014.

