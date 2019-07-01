UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Begins Visit To Canada On Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is flying to Canada on Monday for talks with top Canadian officials.

During his three-day visit, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and members of the Canadian parliament.

At a meeting with Trudeau, the leaders will discuss Ukraine's reform efforts on its path to EU and NATO membership and ways of deepening their commercial relations.

Zelenskyy will also take part in a donor conference in Toronto from July 2-4, which will be focused on reforming Ukraine. He will meet Canadian business people and members of the Ukrainian diaspora of some 1.3 million.

