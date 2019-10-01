Ukrainian President Confirms Agreement On Forces Separation In Donbas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:24 PM
The Contact Group on Ukraine has agreed the long-awaited separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote areas in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday
"An agreement was reached on the beginning of the withdrawal of troops, I congratulate everyone on the beginning, we very much believe in this separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote," Zelenskyy said in a broadcast by the 112.
He personally guaranteed that the local population will be protected and the separation of forces will not affect security in these settlements.