Ukrainian President Confirms Agreement on Forces Separation in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Contact Group on Ukraine has agreed the long-awaited separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote areas in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

"An agreement was reached on the beginning of the withdrawal of troops, I congratulate everyone on the beginning, we very much believe in this separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote," Zelenskyy said in a broadcast by the 112.

Ukraine television.

He personally guaranteed that the local population will be protected and the separation of forces will not affect security in these settlements.