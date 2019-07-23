UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Congratulates Johnson As Next UK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:46 PM

Ukrainian President Congratulates Johnson as Next UK Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson for winning the UK Conservative Party leadership election and becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, wishing him success and promising to promote the relationship between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson for winning the UK Conservative Party leadership election and becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, wishing him success and promising to promote the relationship between the two countries.

The election was organized after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on June 24, amid an increasing avalanche of criticism due to her inability to deliver Brexit. Johnson achieved a decisive victory, getting two-thirds of the vote, while his opponent, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, received only a third.

"I sincerely congratulate Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister! I wish him all the success on his new post. I look forward to our first meeting and remain resolute to foster Ukraine-UK relations," Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday.

In early July, Zelenskyy suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin involve the United Kingdom and the United States alongside Germany, France, and Russia in talks aimed at settling the civil conflict in eastern Ukraine. The United Kingdom is currently involved in providing a military training program to the Ukrainian armed forces which are bogged down in fighting local militias in Donbas.

