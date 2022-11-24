(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, during which he outlined the country's needs in energy and foreign assistance for exporting food

"I had a phone call with President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog. I hope for deepening Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation after the formation of the government. I also briefed about the needs of our energy industry and invited to join the #GrainfromUkraine initiative," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

On November 13, Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel's Likud party, was officially tasked with forming a new government, paving the way for his comeback as the head of what is expected to be the country's most right-wing coalition ever.