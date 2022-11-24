UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Discusses Country's Energy Needs With Israeli Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Ukrainian President Discusses Country's Energy Needs With Israeli Counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, during which he outlined the country's needs in energy and foreign assistance for exporting food

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, during which he outlined the country's needs in energy and foreign assistance for exporting food.

"I had a phone call with President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog. I hope for deepening Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation after the formation of the government. I also briefed about the needs of our energy industry and invited to join the #GrainfromUkraine initiative," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

On November 13, Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel's Likud party, was officially tasked with forming a new government, paving the way for his comeback as the head of what is expected to be the country's most right-wing coalition ever.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Moscow Twitter October November Government Industry

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi phones Imran Khan, discusses current ..

Parvez Elahi phones Imran Khan, discusses current political situation

2 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes five, seals 11 commercial buildings ..

RDA demolishes five, seals 11 commercial buildings

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University revises undergraduate policy; Pr ..

Punjab University revises undergraduate policy; Private candidates allowed to ap ..

2 minutes ago
 No proposal under consideration to withdraw powers ..

No proposal under consideration to withdraw powers of PEC for appointments: Murt ..

2 minutes ago
 World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar organized at ..

World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar organized at Khyber Medical University

5 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.