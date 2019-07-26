Ukrainian President Discusses Situation in Donbas With US Officials - Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Friday the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Friday the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Representatives of the US Administration the current situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone, in particular the process of breeding forces around Stanitsa Luganska," the statement said.

The parties to the negotiations expressed hope that the ceasefire, introduced in the region on July 21, would be comprehensive and permanent.

Zelenskyy also thanked the United States for consistent support as well as efforts, aimed at settling the conflict in Donbas.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

On July 21, Kiev and the Donbas republics agreed on a new, termless truce, but to date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.