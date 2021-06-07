Ukrainian President Eager to Meet With Biden Ahead of Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Joe Biden ahead of the latter's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios that he was ready to meet with Biden "at any moment and at any spot on the planet" and urged the US president to meet with him face to face before the summit with Putin on June 16.

A White House spokesperson told Axios that when "Biden meets with President Putin in Geneva, he will stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as he has done in both of his earlier calls to President Putin."