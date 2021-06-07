UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Eager To Meet With Biden Ahead Of Geneva Summit

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:40 AM

Ukrainian President Eager to Meet With Biden Ahead of Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Joe Biden ahead of the latter's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios that he was ready to meet with Biden "at any moment and at any spot on the planet" and urged the US president to meet with him face to face before the summit with Putin on June 16.

A White House spokesperson told Axios that when "Biden meets with President Putin in Geneva, he will stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as he has done in both of his earlier calls to President Putin."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin Geneva June

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

7 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

37 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

52 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

52 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

55 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.