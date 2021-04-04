Ukrainian President Enacts Sanctions Against Russian Cooperation Agency, Other Entities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday enacted the National Security and Defense Council's sanctions against the Russian international cooperation agency, cargo airline Volga-Dnepr and several other companies.

Zelenskyy said earlier this week that the council imposed sanctions on entities complicit in illegal trafficking of goods. Online media reported later that the Russian international cooperation agency was under sanctions. The head of the agency, Yevgeny Primakov, told Sputnik that there had not been any official notification from Ukraine.

A presidential decree, which was published Sunday, lists the cooperation agency, Volga-Dnepr and several other countries, and is effective immediately.