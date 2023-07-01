(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision to accelerate judicial reform with the view to overcoming corrupt practices in the justice system.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 23, 2023 'On Acceleration of Judicial Reform and Overcoming Corruption in the Justice System,'" the decree stated.

The council proposed strengthening criminal liability for corruption in courts and assigning punishment in the form of imprisonment for 10 to 15 years with confiscation of property, the decree read. All judges of the Supreme Court should be inspected for possible misconduct and legality of the sources of their property, as well as questioned with a polygraph, the document added.

"Successful judicial reform is one of the seven basic requirements of the European Union for further progress toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," the decree stated.

Days after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Kiev applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status last June. In order to achieve a full-fledged membership Ukraine will have to implement reforms in a number of spheres, aimed at bringing the country's standards into compliance with those of the EU.

