Ukrainian President, EU, G7 Envoys Arrive in Conflict-Torn Eastern Ukraine - Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and diplomats from G7 countries and the European Union arrived in the Luhansk region in the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy's press service said Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and diplomats from G7 countries and the European Union arrived in the Luhansk region in the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy's press service said Saturday.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Luhansk region on a working trip ... Ambassadors from G7 countries and the European Union arrived in the region alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press release said.

Zelenskyy is expected to participate in the ceremony that honors the memory of the victims of World War II.