Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll of 15 People From Helicopter Crash in Brovary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified on Wednesday that the death toll in the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, stands at 15 people.

The incident occurred earlier in the day, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings, reportedly killing 18 people and injuring 29. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident.

"As of this minute, 15 people died. The exact number of victims of the tragedy is currently being established," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, adding that 25 people were injured, including 10 children.

Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the tragedy.

The crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," according to the CNN broadcaster. Ukraine's Interior Ministry named malfunction of the chopper, violations of safety rules and sabotage among possible causes of the accident. The military authorities, in turn, said that the investigation would take several weeks.