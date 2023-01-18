UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll Of 15 People From Helicopter Crash In Brovary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified on Wednesday that the death toll in the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, stands at 15 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified on Wednesday that the death toll in the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, stands at 15 people.

The incident occurred earlier in the day, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings, reportedly killing 18 people and injuring 29. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident.

"As of this minute, 15 people died. The exact number of victims of the tragedy is currently being established," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, adding that 25 people were injured, including 10 children.

Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the tragedy.

A local told Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster that she saw how the helicopter crashed.

"The helicopter was flying in circles while burning and (then) flew to the side. I think he (the pilot) chose a smaller building (to crash in), because there are two-story buildings, and next to them a ten-story one," the eyewitness said.

Western politicians expressed condolences to Kiev in connection with the helicopter crash.

"We have just been informed that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the leadership of his ministry have been killed in a helicopter crash near Kiev. We are informed that an investigation is underway to establish the cause. Speaking on all our behalf I say that our thoughts are with all the brave people of Ukraine, with the families and loved ones of Minister Monastyrsky and First Deputy Enin, and all those tragically killed, including children. We mourn with them today and we will remain by their side," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said during a plenary session of the European Parliament.

European Council President Charles Michel and Polish President Andrzej Duda also offered their condolences over the incident.

The crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," according to the CNN broadcaster. Ukraine's Interior Ministry named malfunction of the chopper, violations of safety rules and sabotage among possible causes of the accident. The military authorities, in turn, said that the investigation would take several weeks.

