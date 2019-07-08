UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Hails Disengagement At Luhansk Checkpoint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:12 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised disengagement of pro-government and militia forces at frontline crossing point in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region as a step toward ceasefire

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised disengagement of pro-government and militia forces at frontline crossing point in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region as a step toward ceasefire.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine confirmed the separation of forces and hardware at Stanytsia Luhanska last week.

"I believe we are moving toward a lasting ceasefire. Not as fast as we would like to because we are moving across a minefield in all senses of the word. We have a lot of work to rebuild Donbas ahead of us," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The president said after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kiev that the warring parties were about to dismantle fortification at the entry-exit checkpoint and rebuild the bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River at Stanytsia Luhanska.

