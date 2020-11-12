UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Hospitalized After COVID-19 Diagnosis - Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, is now receiving treatment in hospital and continues to work from there, his office said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, is now receiving treatment in hospital and continues to work from there, his office said on Thursday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would self-isolate.� The head of his office, Andriy Yermak, has also tested positive.

"Everything is quite strictly regulated by the protocol. They [Zelenskyy and Yermak] are in Feofaniya [hospital in Kiev]. There is an equipped special office where the president can hold meetings ... He is in an isolated ward, and, accordingly, he has a secure government line there," adviser for the presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak told the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

Yermak is also in an isolated room. They communicate with each other on the phone, the official added.

