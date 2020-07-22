UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Introduces Visa-Free Entry For Citizens Of 6 Countries - Decree

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia starting from August 1, with the period of stay not exceeding 90 days within six months.

"In order to develop and actually implement the principles of partnership ...

I hereby decide: to establish, from August 1, 2020, visa-free entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, if the period of their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days," the decree posted on the president's website read.

Zelenskyy then instructed that the government takes the necessary measures to implement such an initiative.

