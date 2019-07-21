Ukrainian President Invites Rock Star Leader of The Voice to Coalition Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, a rock singer who leads The Voice party, to coalition talks after this Sunday's parliamentary election.

"This was our proposal to Mr. Vakarchuk since the start of my presidential campaign.

We won't be asking him much longer. Our rating is bigger than that of The Voice but we invite him to the negotiating table anyway," Zelenskyy said at his party's headquarters in Kiev.

Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads exit polls with around 44 percent of the vote, while Vakarchuk's fifth-placed party is polling at around 6.3 percent.