Ukrainian President Invites Rock Star Leader Of The Voice To Coalition Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, a rock singer who leads The Voice party, to coalition talks after this Sunday's parliamentary election.

"This was our proposal to Mr. Vakarchuk since the start of my presidential campaign. We won't be asking him much longer. Our rating is bigger than that of The Voice but we invite him to the negotiating table anyway," Zelenskyy said at his party's headquarters in Kiev.

Vakarchuk retorted that it was to early for coalition talks. He added he would not go in a coalition blindly and demanded to see Zelenskyy's proposals.

"We will discuss the coalition when we see the new configuration of the Verkhovna Rada, and secondly, when we see the draft of the coalition deal, because coalitions are formed based on provisions of a coalition agreement that all participants have signed up to... not because someone likes someone," he was quoted as saying by the NV news website.

Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads exit polls with around 44 percent of the vote, while Vakarchuk's fifth-placed party is polling at around 6.3 percent.

