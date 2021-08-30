Ukrainian President Leaves for US Ahead of Delayed Biden Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left for Washington on Monday, two days before he is due to meet with US President Joe Biden, his spokesperson Serhiy Nikiforov said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left for Washington on Monday, two days before he is due to meet with US President Joe Biden, his spokesperson Serhiy Nikiforov said.

Biden was expected to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday for talks on politics, economy and security, but the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital derailed his plans.

The United States had to mount a speedy operation to rescue Americans and their Afghan allies and bring them out of Kabul after it fell to the Taliban militant group (banned in Russia) more than two weeks ago.