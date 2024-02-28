Ukrainian President Leaves Riyadh
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The President of the Republic of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his accompanying delegation left Riyadh this evening following a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
At King Khalid International Airport, the Ukrainian President was seen off by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State, and Member of the Cabinet (accompanying minister), Dr.
Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine, Mohammed Al-Mas-har Al-Jibreen, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Anatolii Petrenko, and several other officials.
