Ukrainian President Never Planned to Attend G20 Summit - Spokeswoman

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no plans to go to Osaka for the G20 Summit this week, his spokeswoman said Monday.

"A visit to Osaka is not in the president's schedule," Iuliia Mendel was cited as saying by a Ukrainian news website, Liga.net.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin suggested on Sunday that Zelenskyy could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the two-day G20 gathering.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that no such meeting was planned. The Japanese Foreign Ministry likewise said it did not expect Zelenskyy to travel to Osaka this Friday or Saturday.