UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Never Planned To Attend G20 Summit - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:44 PM

Ukrainian President Never Planned to Attend G20 Summit - Spokeswoman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no plans to go to Osaka for the G20 Summit this week, his spokeswoman said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no plans to go to Osaka for the G20 Summit this week, his spokeswoman said Monday.

"A visit to Osaka is not in the president's schedule," Iuliia Mendel was cited as saying by a Ukrainian news website, Liga.net.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin suggested on Sunday that Zelenskyy could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the two-day G20 gathering.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that no such meeting was planned. The Japanese Foreign Ministry likewise said it did not expect Zelenskyy to travel to Osaka this Friday or Saturday.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Osaka Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

2 hours ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.