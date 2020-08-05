UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Offers Condolences To People Of Lebanon Over Beirut Blast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Beirut port blast in the Lebanese capital.

"Deeply shocked by news of massive explosions in Beirut and many casualties. My deepest condolences to the relatives and close ones of the victims. I also wish speedy recovery to those injured.

My thoughts are with the people of #Lebanon on this tragic day," The president tweeted.

A massive blast took place in the port of Beirut at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT). According to the latest data, 63 people died and over 3,000 more were injured following the blast.

The main cause of the Beirut explosion remains unknown. The port area, which was the epicenter of the blast, was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives.

