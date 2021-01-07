UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Orders Law Enforcement To Check Reports About Vaccine Smuggling

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Ukrainian President Orders Law Enforcement to Check Reports About Vaccine Smuggling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday tasked law enforcement agencies with verifying reports about a coronavirus vaccine being sneaked into the country for a "covert" immunization of the top elite

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday tasked law enforcement agencies with verifying reports about a coronavirus vaccine being sneaked into the country for a "covert" immunization of the top elite.

While Ukraine has yet to receive first vaccine shots, media reported on Tuesday that some 10 lawmakers, businessmen and top officials had been "secretly immunized" with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, paying up to 3,000 Euros ($3,690) for two injections. Mykhailo Radutsky, the chairman of the parliamentary health committee and a member of the pro-presidential party, has denied the information. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is also claimed to have got inoculated, has ordered a probe into the allegations.

"I have instructed the Security Service and other law enforcement agencies to immediately check information about the alleged smuggling of a coronavirus vaccine into Ukraine.

If it did occur to someone to covertly and in violation of law smuggle a vaccine for sale, the reaction should be as tough as possible. Smuggling and counterfeit should be punished," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president noted that the country had a clear vaccination campaign plan, under which people from risk groups and frontline health care workers will be the first to receive COVID-19 shots once they arrive in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in December that he had tasked the health ministry with acquiring 100,000 to 200,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January or February at the latest. Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said that technical documents have already been signed with the COVAX mechanism for the supply of 8 million vaccine doses. Later, the country struck a contract for a further 1.9 million doses with China's Sinovac Biotech.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine China Sale January February December Media From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

5 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

5 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Lauds Declaration Signed at GCC Summit to E ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues written order of Presidential ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.