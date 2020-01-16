UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President, Prime Minister To Attend Davos Forum

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davos Forum

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Thursday he will go to Switzerland the next week to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Thursday he will go to Switzerland the next week to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On January 22-23, during the @wef Annual Meeting, together with President @ZelenskyyUa I will be visiting Davos, Switzerland," Honcharuk tweeted.

The prime minister added that he planned to hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders, international organizations and businesses on the sidelines of the event.

The world's policymakers, top bankers and CEOs will arrive in the small Swiss resort for talks that will shape the economic landscape. US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng are among the top politicians that are expected to attend the forum.

More Stories From World

