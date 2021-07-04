Ukrainian President Prioritizes Creation of Modern, Strong Navy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday during the festivities on the Navy Forces Day in Odesa that creation of a modern and strong fleet is one of his priorities as the head of state.

"The building of strong navy forces, which are equipped with modern ships and modern weaponry and ready to adequately respond to any threats, is one of my priorities as the Ukrainian President. We work hard to ensure the navy forces' capabilities, provide them with missile weapons as a main deterring factor in the sea and make them fully aware of the situation in the sea, including underwater," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by his office on Facebook.

Other countries, including Turkey, the UK and the US, will help strengthen the Ukrainian naval forces, the president added. Zelenskyy also said that the first hull of Ukraine's modern corvette was laid down in Turkey, while the whole project will be finished in Ukraine by late 2023.

Currently, Ukraine along with 32 countries is taking part in Sea Breeze-2021 military exercise, which includes 5,000 servicemen, 40 airplanes and 32 vessels. NATO says the exercise provides unique training opportunities to enhance readiness, improve collaboration, and interoperability.