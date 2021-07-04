UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Prioritizes Creation Of Modern, Strong Navy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ukrainian President Prioritizes Creation of Modern, Strong Navy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday during the festivities on the Navy Forces Day in Odesa that creation of a modern and strong fleet is one of his priorities as the head of state.

"The building of strong navy forces, which are equipped with modern ships and modern weaponry and ready to adequately respond to any threats, is one of my priorities as the Ukrainian President. We work hard to ensure the navy forces' capabilities, provide them with missile weapons as a main deterring factor in the sea and make them fully aware of the situation in the sea, including underwater," Zelenskyy said as broadcast by his office on Facebook.

Other countries, including Turkey, the UK and the US, will help strengthen the Ukrainian naval forces, the president added. Zelenskyy also said that the first hull of Ukraine's modern corvette was laid down in Turkey, while the whole project will be finished in Ukraine by late 2023.

Currently, Ukraine along with 32 countries is taking part in Sea Breeze-2021 military exercise, which includes 5,000 servicemen, 40 airplanes and 32 vessels. NATO says the exercise provides unique training opportunities to enhance readiness, improve collaboration, and interoperability.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Turkey Facebook United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

57 minutes ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.