Ukrainian President Promises To Pass Impeachment Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after polls closed in the country on Sunday that the new parliament would pass a law allowing to it to impeach the president.

"You will definitely see this law, the presidential impeachment law, on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada," he said at a briefing.

Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is projected to win more than 40 percent of the vote and wants to form a coalition government with fifth-placed The Voice party of rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

