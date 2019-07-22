Ukrainian President Promises To Pass Impeachment Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:10 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after polls closed in the country on Sunday that the new parliament would pass a law allowing to it to impeach the president.
"You will definitely see this law, the presidential impeachment law, on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada," he said at a briefing.
Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is projected to win more than 40 percent of the vote and wants to form a coalition government with fifth-placed The Voice party of rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.