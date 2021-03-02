UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Receives Covishield Vaccine Shot On Donbas Frontlines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ukrainian President Receives Covishield Vaccine Shot on Donbas Frontlines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on his Twitter on Tuesday that he received a shot of the Indian-produced Covishield vaccine (Oxford/AstraZeneca) together with the Ukrainian armed forces personnel on the frontlines of the eastern breakaway region of Donbas.

"Got vaccinated against COVID19. Did this on the frontline with our soldiers as Supreme C-in-C. The same Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) from India, which was delivered 1st to Ukraine & received by millions of people in the world. Vaccine will let us live without restrictions again," Zelenskyy tweeted.

On February 23, an aircraft carrying 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine arrived in Ukraine from India. The mass vaccination campaign in the country began on February 24. The first person to receive the shot was a doctor from a COVID-19 unit of a regional hospital. Currently, around 4,900 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has registered over 1.3 million positive cases of infection, 26,212 of those infected died.

More Stories From World

