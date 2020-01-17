Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he would give another chance to Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who said earlier in the day he had handed in his resignation letter

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he would give another chance to Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who said earlier in the day he had handed in his resignation letter.

Honcharuk said his decision was linked to a scandal over a leaked recording in which he allegedly criticizes Zelenskyy's understanding of economics.

"I received a resignation letter from you. Regarding the latest conflicts or a scandal ... I decided to give you and your government another chance if you can solve some problems that our people are worried about," Zelenskyy told the prime minister in a video published by the president's office on Facebook.

One of the new tasks is a new concept for the salaries in the ministries and state companies.