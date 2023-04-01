UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Sanctions 258 Russian Individuals, Companies - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed sanctions against 258 Russian individuals and enterprises, according to a decree published on the website of his office.

Sanctions lists of 33 individuals and 225 companies from Russia have been published in addition to Zelenskyy's decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on changes to personal economic sanctions and other restrictive measures.

Sanctions provide for the blocking of assets, ban on withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, termination of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, as well as the ban on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.

The restrictions will remain in effect for 10 years.

Meanwhile, sanctions against the Elektromashina Scientific Production Association, Biysk production association Sibpribormash, Nizhnelomovsky Electromechanical Plant and Slavgorod plant of radio equipment, have been introduced only for a period of five years, and include restrictions on the transit of goods through Ukraine's territory, ban on withdrawal of capital from the country and privatization of assets on its territory.

More Stories From World

