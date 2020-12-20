UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Says Biden Had 'Close Ties' To His Country, Knows Ukraine Well

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden understands Ukraine better than outgoing US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The New York Times.

"Before his presidency, he [Biden] had close ties to Ukraine, and he understands the Russians well, he understands the difference between Ukraine and Russia, and, it seems to me, he understands the Ukrainian mentality," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader added that Biden's experience could help strengthen Kiev's relations with Washington.

"Joe Biden, it seems to me, knows Ukraine better than the previous president," Zelenskyy told The New York Times.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

Last year, Trump asked Zelenskyy to reopen the investigation into Ukrainian energy company Burisma and the activities of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine, which eventually resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the November presidential election.

The Democrats failed to gain enough support to impeach Trump in the US upper house.

In October, the New York Post published two letters allegedly sent by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, to Hunter Biden, who served as an adviser for the Burisma board of directors at a time when his father was in charge of Ukraine policy in the Obama administration. In one of the letters dated April 17, 2015, Pozharskyi thanked Hunter for organizing a meeting with his father, while in the other one he asked Hunter how he could use his "influence" to support the Ukrainian company.

Trump has repeatedly called on the US authorities to take action over Hunter Biden's alleged activities in Ukraine while he was member of the Burisma board of directors.

