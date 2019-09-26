UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Says Did Not Feel 'Pushed' During July Phone Talk With Trump

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he did not feel pressure during the July phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that caused a political scandal in the United States.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Democrat-controlled House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry into Trump over allegations that he pressed Ukraine's president to probe former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to boost his own 2020 re-election bid. On Wednesday, the White House released the transcript of the conversation.

"I do not want to be involved [in] democratic, open elections of [the] USA ... We had, I think, good phone call. It was normal, we spoke about many things. I think, you read it, that nobody pushed me," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Trump.

Last week, US media reported, citing a whistleblower's complaint, that during a July phone call with Zelenskyy, Trump had urged the Ukrainian leader several times to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a gas company in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Trump said that the Democrats' investigation into his telephone call with Zelenskyy was a political witch hunt.

