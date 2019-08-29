Ukrainian President Says Gives Parliament 1 Year to Prove Efficiency

UrduPoint.com
Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:05 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday at the parliament that he would give lawmakers one year to prove their efficiency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday at the parliament that he would give lawmakers one year to prove their efficiency.

Zelenskyy said he was certain that this composition of the parliament would make history.

"The question is how. You have every chance to make it into history books as a parliament ...

that implemented everything that had been impossible for 28 years before," Zelenskyy said.

He asked the lawmakers to work constructively.

"Or God forbid, you might make history as a parliament that lasted less than anyone, just a year. It is a de facto trial period, for you, for us. Trust me, I already know that disbanding Rada is not that scary," Zelenskyy said.

The parliament had its first session in a new composition on Thursday.

