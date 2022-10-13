Ukrainian President Says ICRC Does Not Have Access to Ukrainian Prisoners of War

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not have access to Ukrainian prisoners of war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not have access to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"They (ICRC) have to have access to the prisoners. This has been going on since the occupation of our Crimea and Donbas, they did not have access to our prisoners. The Red Cross cannot get there. It has been going on for 7 years now," Zelenskyy said during his video message to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Zelenskyy added that the ICRC should exert more pressure on Russia and help the Ukrainian military who are in captivity because "it is their job, because they are paid for this.

"

"I do not see them at the borders, at those temporary borders; I do not see their speeches in the media, the pressure on Russia, I do not see them speaking at the UN General Assembly. I do not see this media and information coverage and this pressure," Zelenskyy added.

In September, 56 people, including pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, were released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev. The Ukrainian side received 215 servicemen.