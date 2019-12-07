UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Says Issue Of Amnesty For Donbas Militias Comes After Security

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Ukrainian President Says Issue of Amnesty for Donbas Militias Comes After Security

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that amnesty for Donbas militias would be discussed only after the situation in the region calmed down and elections would become possible.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Kiev adopted all the amnesty laws in the framework of the Minsk Protocol, and they would be in force after the elections in the Donbas region. The Luhansk People's Republic then accused the Ukrainian authorities of lying, stressing that Kiev did not fulfill any obligations on the amnesty. Moreover, the paragraph on amnesty is above the paragraph on elections in the Minsk agreements.

"When we see after the "Normandy" [talks] that we have such an opportunity, that troops are being withdrawn, illegal armed formations [are being withdrawn], if we really will have security in this territory, if we have the opportunity to hold elections, we will talk about amnesty, amnesty for people, who have no blood on their hands," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the Ukraine tv Channel.

He also added that the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law on amnesty, but it was not signed by the president.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Minsk Luhansk Kiev TV All Blood

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

46 minutes ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

2 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

2 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

2 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

2 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.