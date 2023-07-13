Ukrainian President Says Kiev Counted on Supply of Cluster Munitions by US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kiev was counting on the transfer of cluster munitions by the United States to Ukraine.

The US last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that included cluster munitions.

The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers.

"This decision will help us to save us ... We really counted on it," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.