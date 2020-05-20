UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough To Carry Out All Promises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough to Carry Out All Promises

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday one term would not be enough to carry out all of his promises and promised to consider re-electing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday one term would not be enough to carry out all of his promises and promised to consider re-electing.

"To be honest, one [term] will not be enough," Zelenskyy said, when asked if it would be enough to carry out all of the promises.

Zelenskyy recalled that he had promised during the campaign he would only be a president for one term.

"But if there is a lot of support from the Ukrainian people, I might consider it [another term]," Zelenskyy said.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

No peace in region during Modi regime as Hindutva ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea to expand ties with trade partners in pos ..

53 seconds ago

China becomes large shareholder in Norwegian Air S ..

1 minute ago

Russia reports record high daily virus death toll

1 minute ago

KP Govt allows opening of retail shops: Ajmal Wazi ..

1 minute ago

LG to relocate 2 domestic TV production lines to I ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.