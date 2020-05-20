Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough to Carry Out All Promises

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday one term would not be enough to carry out all of his promises and promised to consider re-electing.

"To be honest, one [term] will not be enough," Zelenskyy said, when asked if it would be enough to carry out all of the promises.

Zelenskyy recalled that he had promised during the campaign he would only be a president for one term.

"But if there is a lot of support from the Ukrainian people, I might consider it [another term]," Zelenskyy said.