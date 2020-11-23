UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Says Tested Negative For Covid-19, Goes Back To Work

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:31 PM

Ukrainian President Says Tested Negative for Covid-19, Goes Back to Work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he had tested negative for the coronavirus and was back to work

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he had tested negative for the coronavirus and was back to work.

Zelenskyy said he had the coronavirus on November 9. On the same day, the head of the president's office, Andrii Yermak, said he had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am optimistic because the test is negative. I am at Bankovaya [where the presidential office is located], we are working," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

More Stories From World

