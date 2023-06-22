Open Menu

Ukrainian President Signs Bill Banning Import Of Russian Books

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill into law on Thursday that bans import and sales of "publishing products" from Russia and Belarus.

The law seeks to "strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian cultural and information space from Russia's anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

Ukraine sent a copy of the legislation to the European Union for "additional assessment of its impact on the fulfillment of our state's obligations to protect the rights of ethnic minorities ... particularly linguistic ones" as part of its EU accession process.

"The President of Ukraine instructed the Government to respond to the recommendations of the European Commission, if needed, by submitting a draft of relevant amendments to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament)," the presidency said.

Ukraine has been criticized for discriminating against ethnic minorities after it passed a controversial law on education in 2017 that curtailed the right of Russian and Hungarian speaking Ukrainians to be taught in their native languages. Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in February that Ukraine needed to guarantee minority rights before it joined the EU.

